CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The command of the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, is concerned about the transfer of weapons and forces of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) to the cities of Sirte and Jufra, LNA spokesman Maj. Gen. Ahmad al-Mismari said.

The spokesman said that at the moment, the command ordered all Armed Forces units "not to succumb to provocations, showing increased caution."

"The command expresses concern about the growing mobilization of groups the so-called Government of National Accord from Tripoli and Misrata and the transfer of militants and weaponry towards the contact line west of Sirte and Jufra," al-Mismari said at a press conference in Benghazi.