Haftar's Army Says Government Of National Accord Received Air Defense System From Turkey

Sat 18th January 2020 | 04:50 AM

Haftar's Army Says Government of National Accord Received Air Defense System From Turkey

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) Turkey has delivered an air defense system to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) to protect the airport of Mitiga, a spokesman for the Libyan National Army (LNA), which is headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, said.

On Sunday, the East-based LNA and West-based GNA announced a ceasefire. On the next day, the warring parties met in Moscow to finalize the deal. While the GNA delegation signed the agreement, the LNA representatives asked for additional time to review its details and left the Russian capital shortly thereafter.

"We recorded that an air defense system had been deployed to the airport of Mitiga," Ahmed Mismari said on late Friday, as quoted by Al-Ahram newspaper.

He pointed out that even during the ceasefire, militants and weapons were being delivered to the GNA-controlled territories of Libya.

Mismari added that the LNA continued to comply with the ceasefire.

On Sunday, the LNA and the GNA will hold another round of negotiations in the German capital of Berlin.

