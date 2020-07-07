UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haftar's Army Says Inflicted Serious Damage To Turkish Forces By Hitting Al-Watiya Base

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 02:02 PM

Haftar's Army Says Inflicted Serious Damage to Turkish Forces by Hitting Al-Watiya Base

The Libyan National Army (LNA) has caused significant damage to Turkish positions by attacking the Al-Watiya airbase in western Libya, LNA Moral Guidance Department Head Brig. Gen. Khaled Mahjoub said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA) has caused significant damage to Turkish positions by attacking the Al-Watiya airbase in western Libya, LNA Moral Guidance Department Head Brig. Gen. Khaled Mahjoub said.

The LNA's air force claimed to have launched nine airstrikes on the Al-Watiya military base on Sunday.

According to the LNA official, forces led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar managed to destroy around 80 percent of its targets, including anti-aircraft missile systems.

"Attacks that hit Turkey's Hawk systems at the base were a damaging blow. ... The timing of this attack is important," Mahjoub told the Al Arabiya broadcaster.

The LNA is ready to defend the Libyan people "against the Turkish occupation," the official added.

For almost a decade, Libya has been split between two rival administrations, the western-based Government of National Accord (GNA), backed by Turkey, and the Tobruk-based parliament, supported by Egypt and working in cooperation with Haftar's LNA.

In April, forces of the Tripoli-based GNA regained control over the Libyan-Tunisian border in the wake of its rapid advance and the seizure of Libya's Sabratah, Surman and Al-Ajaylat, located west of Tripoli.

In mid-May, the GNA announced it had recaptured the Al-Watiya base, located not so far from the border with Tunisia, from the LNA.

Related Topics

Attack Army Turkey Parliament Egypt Split Tripoli Tunisia Libya April Border Sunday Moral From Government

Recent Stories

Nation pays tributes to gallant sons Colonel Sher ..

54 seconds ago

Zoom Suspending Processing of Data Requests From H ..

56 seconds ago

Qatar Participates in 9th Session of Arab-Chinese ..

31 minutes ago

OIC, Denmark Discuss Ways to Boost Bilateral Relat ..

33 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Addresses Letters to Members ..

33 minutes ago

Afghan Foreign Ministry Commends Al-Othaimeen's Pe ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.