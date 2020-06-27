(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar will continue its fight against mercenaries and terrorist groups operating in Libya until the country's lands "are liberated," LNA spokesman Ahmad Mismari has said, calling on all Arab countries to support the army's efforts to stabilize the security situation.

"To reassure our people: our fight against terrorism, mercenaries and Turkish ambitions to invade our country will not stop until the entire Libyan territory is liberated, and the national sovereignty is established," Mismari said in a press release, a copy of which was obtained by Sputnik.

The recent redeployment of the LNA's forces outside the capital of Tripoli is an "honest response" to the requests of the army's allies and to the repeated calls of the international community to "open prospects for a political process," Mismari noted.

"We absolutely intend [to start political talks] that will lead to a permanent peaceful settlement based on the principles of our people and the guidelines, foremost of which is to ensure the unity of Libya and its territorial integrity," the press release read.

The LNA's general command has praised the stances of several Arab states, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain and Tunisia, that "reflect the power of Arab solidarity in the face of terrorism," Mismari said in a statement, adding that the LNA also called on other Arab countries and "the rest of the world seeking peace" to support the army's fight against extremist groups.

"We welcome [positions] of our friendly Arab countries that have understood the reality of the situation in Libya, and felt threatened by terrorist and militia organizations controlling the capital of Tripoli and the so-called illegitimate Presidential Council, [headed by Fayez Sarraj, the prime minister of the Turkey-backed Government of National Accord (GNA)]," Mismari noted.

In recent weeks, troops affiliated with the GNA have made major military gains against Haftar's army. The western-based government, backed by Turkey and Qatar, also said it wanted to seize the strategic city of Sirte from the LNA.

In mid-June, the UN Support Mission in Libya said that the LNA and GNA delegations were fully engaged in the third round of negotiations of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission to reach a comprehensive ceasefire on Libyan soil. Following this step, the LNA said that it has relocated its troops outside Tripoli in a bid to resume peace talks under the 5+5 format. However, the GNA forces have started to carry out attacks on Haftar's troops by using Turkish drones.

On June 6, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi had a meeting with Haftar and parliamentary speaker Aguila Saleh. After the talks, Sisi announced the so-called Cairo Initiative, which outlined conditions of a political settlement in Libya and stipulated that warring parties cease fire on June 8. The initiative was supported by Russia, the United States and several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while Turkey and its ally, the GNA, rejected it.