CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar puts forward an initiative to hold a forum of national reconciliation once it captures the capital of Tripoli, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said on Wednesday.

"The Libyan National Army is launching an initiative to end the crisis and hold a forum of national reconciliation in the country with the participation of all political forces after the liberation of Tripoli," Mishmari said at a press conference in Benghazi, which was broadcast by satellite tv channels.

According to Mismari, all political forces can join the LNA's initiative, except for terrorist and extremist groups. The forum should be held under UN auspices, he added.

The forum should result in the formation of an interim competent government and the setting of the date of the general election.

Earlier in the month, head of the UN-backed Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, Fayez Sarraj, presented his initiative to overcome the crisis in the country.

In particular, he proposed to convene an inter-Libyan conference and develop a roadmap for the upcoming elections. All forces were also called to participate in the meeting, "except for aggressors and groups that committed war crimes."

Armed clashes in Libya escalated on April 4, when Haftar ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he called terrorists. As a result, the LNA gained control over the cities of Surman and Garyan. On April 7, the GNA announced the Volcano of Rage counteroffensive to confront the LNA. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 740 people died, more than 4,400 were injured in Tripoli clashes since April.

Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country is still split between two rival governments, with an elected parliament, supported by Haftar's army, governing the country's east and the GNA ruling the western part of the state.