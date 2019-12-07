UrduPoint.com
Haftar's Jet Downing Proves Tripoli Fall Won't Happen - Libyan Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 11:18 PM

The downing of a fighter jet belonging to Khalifa Haftar's forces proves that his army will not be able to take the Libyan capital, a foreign minister in the Government of National Accord told Sputnik

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The downing of a fighter jet belonging to Khalifa Haftar's forces proves that his army will not be able to take the Libyan capital, a foreign minister in the Government of National Accord told Sputnik.

The GNA operations command tweeted Saturday that a MiG-23 jet of Haftar's National Libyan Army had been shot down near the Yarmouk military camp, south of Tripoli.

"Yes, I know about that. It just means that he will not be able to take Tripoli," Mohamed Taher Syala said on the sidelines of a forum in Rome, Italy.

Haftar ordered his troops in April to march on the capital to retake it from what he claimed were terrorists. The ensuring fighting has killed civilians and displaced over 100,000 people.

