BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has declared the Lybian border with Algeria a military zone on Saturday.

"The armed forces have closed the Libyan-Algerian border and declared it a militarized zone where the movement is prohibited," the statement, obtained by Sputnik, read.

A source told Sputnik that the LNA is currently controlling only one of the three border checkpoints, which is located in the country's southwest near the Ghat city.

Libya was involved in an armed conflict between rival factions following the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. In March, international mediation efforts resulted in the creation of the Libyan Government of National Unity.

A new international conference on Libya is scheduled to take place in Berlin next week, were participants will discuss ways to ensure lasting peace and political stability in the northern African country.