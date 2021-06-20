UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haftar's Libyan National Army Declares Border With Algeria 'Militarized Zone'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

Haftar's Libyan National Army Declares Border With Algeria 'Militarized Zone'

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has declared the Lybian border with Algeria a military zone on Saturday.

"The armed forces have closed the Libyan-Algerian border and declared it a militarized zone where the movement is prohibited," the statement, obtained by Sputnik, read.

A source told Sputnik that the LNA is currently controlling only one of the three border checkpoints, which is located in the country's southwest near the Ghat city.

Libya was involved in an armed conflict between rival factions following the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. In March, international mediation efforts resulted in the creation of the Libyan Government of National Unity.

A new international conference on Libya is scheduled to take place in Berlin next week, were participants will discuss ways to ensure lasting peace and political stability in the northern African country.

Related Topics

Army Berlin Ghat Algeria Libya March Border Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

1 hour ago

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

1 hour ago

Shehbaz's proposal to discuss electoral reforms in ..

1 hour ago

FM underlines significance of all inclusive intra- ..

1 hour ago

Qualifier Samsonova downs Azarenka to reach Berlin ..

2 hours ago

Development course concludes at Emergency services ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.