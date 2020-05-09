(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has refuted claims that it was responsible for Thursday attacks on Tripoli and several foreign diplomatic missions in the city, LNA spokesman Maj. Gen. Ahmad Mismari said.

Late on Thursday, rocket attacks were carried out on the coastal district of Tripoli, where residences of Italian and Turkish ambassadors to Libya are based, according to Italy's RaiNews24 broadcaster that called LNA responsible for the incident. The channel also said that at least two people died and four others were injured as a result of the airstrikes. On Friday, Italy condemned the attacks.

"The LNA General Staff fully refutes the reports that the army has carried out such actions that are not in line with the international law," Mismari said on late Friday in a statement issued on Facebook.

The LNA spokesman accused rival terrorist groups of staging the Thursday attacks to make the international community believe that it was Haftar's forces behind the incident.

The situation in Libya escalated on April 13 when the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord said that it had launched a rapid offensive west of the country's capital and taken control over the cities of Sabratah and Surman. A day later, an official from the GNA's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik that Tripoli-based forces had captured the coastal area from the city of Misrata, located to the east of the capital, to the city of Zuwara close to the Tunisian border.

In late April, Haftar announced the LNA was quitting the Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of the UN-backed GNA. He also said that the LNA was now taking control of the country.