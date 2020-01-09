UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haftar's Libyan National Army Says Includes Mitiga Airport Of Tripoli In No-Fly Zone

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:00 AM

Haftar's Libyan National Army Says Includes Mitiga Airport of Tripoli in No-Fly Zone

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced the expansion of the no-fly-zone, which now includes the Mitiga Airport of Tripoli, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said.

"The LNA General Staff declared the expansion of the previously established no-fly zone in Tripoli, which includes the airport of Mitiga starting from 5:00 p.m.

on Wednesday [15:00 GMT]," Mismari said in a statement, posted on his Facebook page.

The LNA called on airlines to respect the boundaries of the no-fly zone and not to put their planes "at the risk of destruction."

In early April, the LNA declared a no-fly zone over the western parts of Libya, which are governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord, after the start of an offensive on Tripoli.

On December 12, Haftar announced the beginning of a decisive battle in his campaign to seize Tripoli.

Related Topics

Army Facebook Tripoli Libya April December From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Costa Rica&#039;s Presi ..

8 hours ago

OPEC will respond to any oil shortage, no concerns ..

9 hours ago

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

9 hours ago

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

9 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff extension given on basis of SC ..

9 hours ago

European Parliament Chief Calls for UN-Backed Liby ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.