DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced the expansion of the no-fly-zone, which now includes the Mitiga Airport of Tripoli, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said.

"The LNA General Staff declared the expansion of the previously established no-fly zone in Tripoli, which includes the airport of Mitiga starting from 5:00 p.m.

on Wednesday [15:00 GMT]," Mismari said in a statement, posted on his Facebook page.

The LNA called on airlines to respect the boundaries of the no-fly zone and not to put their planes "at the risk of destruction."

In early April, the LNA declared a no-fly zone over the western parts of Libya, which are governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord, after the start of an offensive on Tripoli.

On December 12, Haftar announced the beginning of a decisive battle in his campaign to seize Tripoli.