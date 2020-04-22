CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) repelled all attacks by Government of National Accord (GNA) units on the town of Tarhunah, LNA spokesman Maj. Gen. Ahmad al-Mismari said on the Sky news Arabia television channel.

Earlier, Chairman of Libya's High Council of State in Tripoli, Khalid al-Mishri, told reporters that after the GNA units established control over the coast west of Tripoli, "the Primary military goal was to capture the town of Tarhunah" 50 kilometers southeast of the capital. Fighting for Tarhunah began at the end of last week.

"The militants' attacks on Tarhunah failed. The army inflicted serious losses upon them," al-Mismari said.