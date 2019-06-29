UrduPoint.com
Haftar's Libyan National Army Says Shot Down Drone Of National Accord Government Forces

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar said on Friday that its air defense had shot down a drone launched by the forces of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) near Tripoli.

According to the LNA headquarters, the drone was shot down in the skies above a highway leading to the Tripoli International Airport after it had attempted to attack the LNA positions. The downed drone was produced in Turkey, it added.

Armed clashes in Libya escalated on April 4, when Haftar ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he called terrorists.

As a result, the LNA gained control over the cities of Surman and Garyan. On April 7, the GNA announced the Volcano of Rage counteroffensive to confront the LNA.

Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country is still split between two rival governments, with an elected parliament, supported by Haftar's army, governing the country's east and the GNA ruling the western part of the state.

