Haftar's Libyan National Army Urges Arab League Intervention In Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Haftar's Libyan National Army Urges Arab League Intervention in Sudan

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Khalifa Haftar, on Thursday denied siding with either warring party in Sudan and called on the Arab League to help mediate a truce.

"The Libyan armed forces are calling on the Arab League and the African Union to set up a mediation committee to negotiate a truce that will end this crisis," the army command said in a video address.

The LNA, which has been fighting with troops loyal to the UN-backed government in Tripoli, denied media reports alleging it had a stake in the Sudanese conflict between the regular armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

"We have always advocated for a stable, safe and peacefully developing Sudan. We have promptly reached out to all parties to the conflict and are ready to mediate between our brothers," the LNA said.

Clashes between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces have been raging since last weekend. On Wednesday, the UN's World Health Organization said that nearly 300 people had been killed and more than 3,000 injured since fighting began.

