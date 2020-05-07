MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar will establish control over the capital of Tripoli soon, LNA spokesman Maj. Gen. Ahmad Mismari said.

On Tuesday, the LNA said it had repelled all attacks by the forces of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) on its military base southwest of Tripoli.

"Tripoli will soon return to the homeland," Mismari said on late Wednesday, as quoted by the Sky news Arabia broadcaster.

He added that the LNA had lost eight servicemen in the fight for the military base near Tripoli.

The situation in Libya escalated on April 13 when Tripoli-based GNA said that it had launched a rapid offensive west of the country's capital and taken control over the cities of Sabratah and Surman.

A day later, an official from the GNA's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik that Tripoli-based forces had captured the coastal area from the city of Misrata, located to the east of the capital, to the city of Zuwara close to the Tunisian border.

In late April, Haftar announced the LNA was quitting the Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of the GNA. He also said that the LNA was now taking control of the country.