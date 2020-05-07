UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haftar's Libyan National Army Vows To Seize Tripoli Soon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:50 AM

Haftar's Libyan National Army Vows to Seize Tripoli Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar will establish control over the capital of Tripoli soon, LNA spokesman Maj. Gen. Ahmad Mismari said.

On Tuesday, the LNA said it had repelled all attacks by the forces of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) on its military base southwest of Tripoli.

"Tripoli will soon return to the homeland," Mismari said on late Wednesday, as quoted by the Sky news Arabia broadcaster.

He added that the LNA had lost eight servicemen in the fight for the military base near Tripoli.

The situation in Libya escalated on April 13 when Tripoli-based GNA said that it had launched a rapid offensive west of the country's capital and taken control over the cities of Sabratah and Surman.

A day later, an official from the GNA's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik that Tripoli-based forces had captured the coastal area from the city of Misrata, located to the east of the capital, to the city of Zuwara close to the Tunisian border.

In late April, Haftar announced the LNA was quitting the Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of the GNA. He also said that the LNA was now taking control of the country.

Related Topics

Army Tripoli Libya April Border All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo operating 100 daily cargo flight ..

6 hours ago

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pr ..

6 hours ago

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

7 hours ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,687 new COVID cases, 9 more ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.