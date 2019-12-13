(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, is advancing to Tripoli that is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) after Haftar had announced the final offensive to the country's capital, media reported.

On late Thursday, Haftar said that the LNA had launched the final offensive to gain control over Tripoli.

A correspondent of the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Thursday that the LNA was advancing to Tripoli from several directions. LNA's storm troops were reportedly deployed to Tripoli's suburbs several days ago.

The LNA's press service said that Haftar's forces had seized a military academy in the Salah al-Din district in the southern suburbs of Tripoli.

The GNA reportedly said that it was controlling the situation despite Haftar's offensive.

Libya is currently ruled by the two competing governments. The country's east is controlled by the parliament and its allied LNA, led by Haftar, while the west is governed by the UN-backed GNA. Since April, the sides have been engaged in an open military confrontation.