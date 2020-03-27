UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haftar's LNA Air Forces Attack GNA Positions In Western Libya - Military Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

Haftar's LNA Air Forces Attack GNA Positions in Western Libya - Military Source

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The air forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, carried out on Friday three air raids targeting a number of positions of the rival Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) in the country's west, a local military source told Sputnik.

"The Libyan Air Forces carried out three airstrikes on positions of the militia [GNA troops] in the Abu Qurayn settlement and in the Zamzam valley," the source said.

The action was taken after a large group of the GNA's military vehicles was spotted leaving the northwestern city of Misrata in the direction of al-Heisha village and Zamzam valley to attack the LNA, the source added.

Meanwhile, the LNA's spokesman, Maj.

Gen. Ahmad al-Mismari, stated that Haftar's forces gained control over a number of cities located in western Libya, adding that these territories were now free and secure "after expelling terrorists."

"We announce that the valiant forces of the Libyan National Army, with God's help, have managed to clear the areas of al-Assah, al-Jameel, Riqdalin and Zaltan of the control of the GNA militia and their Syrian mercenaries," al-Mismari said.

On March 19, the GNA expressed support for the international call for a ceasefire in the war-torn Arab republic, reaffirming its support for the UN Security Council's resolution 2510 that provides the cessation of hostilities between the conflict-involved parties on Libyan soil.

Related Topics

Attack Resolution Army United Nations Syria Vehicles Libya March God Government Arab

Recent Stories

LHC allows bail to journalist Izhar ul Haq

15 minutes ago

Multan RPO for minimum gathering in Jumma prayer

7 minutes ago

New Zealand defense force reports 7 confirmed COVI ..

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus to hit tourism in Asia-Pacific: report ..

7 minutes ago

Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide ..

7 minutes ago

SAARC nations vow to jointly fight COVID-19, "Elec ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.