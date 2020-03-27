BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The air forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, carried out on Friday three air raids targeting a number of positions of the rival Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) in the country's west, a local military source told Sputnik.

"The Libyan Air Forces carried out three airstrikes on positions of the militia [GNA troops] in the Abu Qurayn settlement and in the Zamzam valley," the source said.

The action was taken after a large group of the GNA's military vehicles was spotted leaving the northwestern city of Misrata in the direction of al-Heisha village and Zamzam valley to attack the LNA, the source added.

Meanwhile, the LNA's spokesman, Maj.

Gen. Ahmad al-Mismari, stated that Haftar's forces gained control over a number of cities located in western Libya, adding that these territories were now free and secure "after expelling terrorists."

"We announce that the valiant forces of the Libyan National Army, with God's help, have managed to clear the areas of al-Assah, al-Jameel, Riqdalin and Zaltan of the control of the GNA militia and their Syrian mercenaries," al-Mismari said.

On March 19, the GNA expressed support for the international call for a ceasefire in the war-torn Arab republic, reaffirming its support for the UN Security Council's resolution 2510 that provides the cessation of hostilities between the conflict-involved parties on Libyan soil.