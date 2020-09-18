The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar began an intra-Libyan dialogue with the participation of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Ahmed Maiteeq and is ready to open oil fields for 1 month, for the duration of the negotiations, the LNA headquarters said in a statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar began an intra-Libyan dialogue with the participation of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Ahmed Maiteeq and is ready to open oil fields for 1 month, for the duration of the negotiations, the LNA headquarters said in a statement.

Haftar announced on Friday the resumption of oil production and export from Libyan ports after months of suspension.

According to the statement of the LNA command, "with the active participation of the army, an intra-Libyan dialogue has begun, in which the deputy head of the GNA, Ahmed Maiteeq, takes part."

"As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached that provides for a scheme for equitable distribution of oil for the benefit of all Libyans ... it was decided to create a joint commission to resolve controversial issues," the statement, published on the LNA speaker's Facebook page, says.

The text notes that the sheikhs of Libyan tribes and members of the House of Representatives of Libya took part in the discussion of these initiatives.

As a result of the negotiations, according to the statement, "an agreement approved by all parties was adopted," and "the first meeting of the Maiteeq-led commission was to be held on Friday in the city of Sirte.

"

"However, armed groups close to the Muslim Brotherhood movement [terrorist organization, banned in Russia], with the personal participation of the head of the Supreme State Council, Khalid al-Mishri, in an attempt to disrupt the work of the commission, put pressure on Maiteeq and prevented his trip to Sirte," the LNA said.

The LNA noted that "despite the breakdown of the meeting and the retention of Maiteeq, it is open to intra-Libyan dialogue."

"We understand that the difficult situation in the economy concerns all Libyans, therefore, following the meeting with the sheikhs, we are ready to open oil supplies for a period of one month within the framework of a future united Libya," the statement says.

The LNA also expressed the hope that during this period, "the agreements reached within the dialogue under the leadership of Ahmed Maiteeq will be implemented in the interests of the Libyan people."

Most of Libya's oil fields and ports have been closed since January due to the blockade of oil facilities amid hostilities in the country.

According to the Libyan National Oil Company (NOC), the budget's losses reached $9.8 billion as of September 15 as a result of the shutdown of oil production in Libya.