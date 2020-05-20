CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) decided to withdraw its units 2-3 kilometers from the front near the capital of Tripoli in connection with the Eid al-Fitr Muslim holiday.

According to the statement by LNA spokesman Maj. Gen.

Ahmad al-Mismari, published on his Facebook page, the decision is connected with the start of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, also called the Festival of breaking the Fast.

"We decided to withdraw forces on all fronts in Tripoli to a distance of 2-3 kilometers in order to increase the space in the Tripoli area for worship and exchange of visits, as well as ties between Libyans, as is happening in the north, east and west of the country," the statement said.