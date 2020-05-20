UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haftar's LNA Decides To Withdraw Units 2-3 Km From Tripoli Due To Eid Al-Fitr - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:40 AM

Haftar's LNA Decides to Withdraw Units 2-3 Km From Tripoli Due to Eid al-Fitr - Statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) decided to withdraw its units 2-3 kilometers from the front near the capital of Tripoli in connection with the Eid al-Fitr Muslim holiday.

According to the statement by LNA spokesman Maj. Gen.

Ahmad al-Mismari, published on his Facebook page, the decision is connected with the start of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, also called the Festival of breaking the Fast.

"We decided to withdraw forces on all fronts in Tripoli to a distance of 2-3 kilometers in order to increase the space in the Tripoli area for worship and exchange of visits, as well as ties between Libyans, as is happening in the north, east and west of the country," the statement said.

Related Topics

Army Exchange Facebook Tripoli Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

4 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

4 hours ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

5 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

5 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.