UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haftar's LNA Denies Responsibility For Deadly Bombing Of Military Academy - Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 01:30 AM

Haftar's LNA Denies Responsibility for Deadly Bombing of Military Academy - Spokesman

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA) under the control of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, denies involvement in an attack on a military academy in Tripoli that killed at least 30 people, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), at least 30 cadets were killed and another 33 were injured after a military academy in a GNA-controlled area of Tripoli was shelled. The GNA accused Haftar's forces of conducting an air strike.

"The facts indicate that there was a terrorist attack conducted against military cadets ... Perhaps it was a mine, not an air strike," Mismari said, as quoted by the MENA agency.

On April 4, Haftar's troops began an assault to take control of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, from the GNA. In December, Haftar called for a final decisive step to break the GNA's resolve, although no progress has been reported so far and troops loyal to the LNA and GNA are locked in a stalemate. Each side continues to maintain its position, while exchanging mortar fire and air strikes. The GNA has formally requested military assistance from Turkey.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, with the LNA controlling the east and the Tripoli-based GNA controlling the country's west.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Fire Army Turkey Tripoli Progress April December Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohammed bin Zayed sign la ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports hosts annual gathering to ..

3 hours ago

55 companies benefit from AEO Programme: FCA

4 hours ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

4 hours ago

ADIB provides US$80 million Shariah-compliant fina ..

6 hours ago

Number of registered trademarks in UAE increases b ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.