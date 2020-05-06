(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA) headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has repelled all attacks by the forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA) on its military base southwest of Tripoli, the 218 broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

Earlier on Tuesday, the headquarters of Operation Volcano of Rage, a counteroffensive to reclaim the territories in Tripoli taken by the LNA, said that the GNA attacked Al Batayeh, which is the main base for Haftar's forces south-west of Tripoli. According to the headquarters, the GNA forces managed to destroy ten units of equipment, as well as kill a commander of one of the LNA units.

According to the broadcaster, the GNA attack was carried out after weeks of training led by Turkish officers from the city of Zuwara and Akrabia, but still failed.

The situation in Libya escalated on April 13 when Tripoli-based GNA said that it had launched a rapid offensive west of the country's capital and taken control over the cities of Sabratah and Surman. A day later, an official from the GNA's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik that Tripoli-based forces had captured the coastal area between the city of Misrata, located to the east of the capital, and the city of Zuwara close to the Tunisian border. On April 21, Chairman of Libya's High Council of State in Tripoli Khalid al-Mishri expressed hope that the LNA would be defeated during the Ramadan.

In late April, Haftar announced that LNA is quitting the 2015 Skhirat Agreement that had led to the formation of the GNA and taking control of the country.