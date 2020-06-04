UrduPoint.com
Haftar's LNA Says Redeployed Its Forces Outside Tripoli To Bolster Resumed Ceasefire Talks

Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA) said Thursday it had redeployed its forces outside Tripoli to step up the resumed ceasefire talks of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission.

Earlier in the day, the forces of the rival Government of National Accord (GNA) announced that they regained control over the administrative borders of Tripoli. Prior to that, the GNA said it had driven LNA troops out of the airport and other areas south of the capital.

In a statement, the LNA, however, said that the relocation of army units was made "based on the consent of the general command to resume participation in the negotiations of the 5+5 military committee on the ceasefire.

"

"The General Command announces the relocation of its forces outside Tripoli on the condition that the other side adheres to the ceasefire," the LNA said.

Haftar's army warned that "if the GNA forces violate the ceasefire, the LNA will resume fighting and withdraw from the negotiations."

