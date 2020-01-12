BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) has shot down a Turkish drone that was carrying mortar rounds in violation of the latest ceasefire between the LNA and the Government of National Accord (GNA), the LNA's Al-Karama Operations Room said Sunday.

"An enemy Turkish drone that was carrying mortar rounds was shot down. This [the flight] was a violation of the ceasefire," the operations room's press office said.

The latest Russia-Turkey brokered ceasefire came into effect at midnight on Sunday.

The GNA has accused the LNA of breaching the ceasefire minutes after it came into force, but Turkey later stated that the truce was generally being observed.

LNA has besieged the GNA seat of Tripoli for almost a year, claiming it was ridden with terrorists and militants that needed to routed. In recent bouts of fighting Haftar's forces have advanced to the outskirts of the capital and have also taken the town of Sirte in central coastal Libya. The LNA supports eastern Libya's Tobruk-based parliament which rivals the internationally recognized GNA.