(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Libyan National Army (LNA) supports the European Union countries' naval patrols that prevent Turkey from transporting weapons and fighters to Tripoli, LNA Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA) supports the European Union countries' naval patrols that prevent Turkey from transporting weapons and fighters to Tripoli, LNA Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar told Sputnik.

"We support European naval patrols that prevent Turkey from continuing to transport weapons and mercenaries to Tripoli," Haftar said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that the EU should play its role in monitoring an arms flow.

Haftar said that the LNA evaluated the situation in Tripoli and was ready for possible developments unless the international community assumed their responsibilities regarding "Turkish occupation" of Libyan territory.