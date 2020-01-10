UrduPoint.com
Haftar's LNA Vows To Continue Tripoli Offensive Despite Russia-Turkey Ceasefire Initiative

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:40 AM

Haftar's LNA Vows to Continue Tripoli Offensive Despite Russia-Turkey Ceasefire Initiative

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar welcomes ceasefire initiative by Russia and Turkey, but will continue the fight for Tripoli, the LNA command said in a statement on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russia and Turkey agreed on a common position on the Libyan settlement, and presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on all parties to cease fire from January 12.

"The LNA command welcomes the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the president of the friendly Russian state, aimed at establishing peace .

.. but declares that the efforts of the armed forces in the war against terrorist groups will continue," the statement said.

Last week, the Turkish parliament approved Erdogan's initiative to send troops to Libya following an official request by the Tripoli-based UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), which is currently trying to repel the LNA offensive to capture Tripoli

