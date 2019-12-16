UrduPoint.com
Haftar's Offensive Thwarts GNA Effort To Reduce Libyan Militias' Role - Diplomatic Source

Mon 16th December 2019

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Libya's internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) had made a certain progress in its fight against militias' interference but this year's offensive of the rival powers, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, was a setback to this effort, a source at the GNA Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Haftar's Libyan National Army launched a campaign this spring to clear the territory controlled by the Tripoli-based GNA of terrorist groups. Last week, Haftar announced a final offensive on the Libyan capital.

"Before April, the Government of National Accord had come a long way to greatly decrease militias' interference in the functioning of government institutions.

However, there was a setback in the GNA efforts due to the unjustified attack of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's forces," the source said.

According to the diplomatic source, the offensive undermined the GNA's three-year efforts allowing militias to regain their strength.

Libya has been split between rival groups for years despite reconciliation attempts. The upcoming Berlin conference is part of the international effort to resolve the situation. The diplomatic source told Sputnik that the preparations for the meeting, expected to take place in January, were underway.

