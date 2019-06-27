UrduPoint.com
Haftar's Plan To Have Peace Forum After Tripoli Capture Illogical - Russian Contact Group

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:02 PM

The initiative of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army (LNA), to have a reconciliation forum after capturing Tripoli where the UN-backed government sits, is illogical, Lev Dengov, the head of the Russian Contact Group for the intra-Libyan settlement, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The initiative of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army (LNA), to have a reconciliation forum after capturing Tripoli where the UN-backed government sits, is illogical, Lev Dengov, the head of the Russian Contact Group for the intra-Libyan settlement, told Sputnik.

LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari announced the initiative on Wednesday

"I do not see any logic in Haftar's actions. If he now wants to resolve the issues in Libya peacefully, why capture Tripoli? I would like to ask this regarding the new initiative he proposed," Dengov said.

According to him, Russia sees the only solution in a dialogue between Haftar, Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, heading the UN-backed government, and other forces in Libya.

