MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's statement about his Libyan National Army (LNA) moving toward Tripoli has not been backed up by results, the head of the Russian contact group on Libya's conflict settlement, Lev Dengov, told Sputnik.

"We can see that Haftar has become active over the last three days. Last week, he warned the units from Misurata that they should leave Tripoli urgently or he would begin bombing Misurata. He understands that Misurata is currently a serious force protecting western Libya. But three days later he says once again that he can offer a three-day deadline. So, apparently, there is no question of him advancing as he has promised," Dengov said.

According to Dengov, Haftar is interested in coming up with some results ahead of the talks between leaders of Russia and Turkey.

"If he does not stick to his promises and his words are not backed up with facts, then he is not very interesting as a player. So they [LNA] began a real offensive, they got very active, but there has not been any real results so far. It is more up to the military to comment on the results. And, in general, the situation is that his statements are not backed up by some real results," Dengov said.

"I am in talks with both sides. At Haftar's they say they have become active, Tripoli says that Haftar is trying to move forward but has not made any breakthrough," he added.