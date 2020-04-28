The Libyan National Army's (LNA) unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 UN-mediated Skhirat agreement was a violation of international law, a former assistant of the Egyptian foreign minister told Sputnik on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Libyan National Army's (LNA) unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 UN-mediated Skhirat agreement was a violation of international law, a former assistant of the Egyptian foreign minister told Sputnik on Tuesday.

LNA commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar announced on Monday his withdrawal from the international Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of the UN-backed Government of National Accord. According to Haftar, the LNA is now taking control of the country.

"The agreement ... includes international and regional parties, and it is not permitted for one side to announce the end of the deal. [LNA's commander Field Marshal Khalifa] Haftar could have asked to amend the agreement instead of withdrawing from it in such way," Hani Khalaf said in an interview with Sputnik.

Khalaf noted that Haftar had taken such a move due to the military pressure related to losses among the army's ranks.

"Haftar should have reacted more positively to the situation in order not to lose the legitimacy within the international community. The reaction of his allies is not yet clear, but there are no change agents in positions of Egypt and the UAE," Khalaf said.

The Egyptian diplomat added that Russia was able to reach a consensus with different crisis-involved parties, and it further would allow Moscow to take an initiative to resolve the Libyan issue.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow disapproves of Haftar's statement of the LNA's control over Libya.