Hagia Sophia Mosque Move 'provocation To Civilised World': Greece

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:03 AM

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A decision by Turkey to turn the former Byzantine cathedral of Hagia Sophia into a mosque is an "open provocation to the entire civilised world," Greece said Friday.

"The nationalism displayed by (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan... takes his country back six centuries," Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement.

