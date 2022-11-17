Hague Court Calls Russia' Almaz-Antey Expert in MH17 Case but Questions Credibility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hague District Court believes the Russia's defense industry giant Almaz-Antey is a competent expert in the case of the MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014, but due to its connection to the Russian authorities its credibility is questionable, Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Thursday

SCHIPHOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The Hague District Court believes the Russia's defense industry giant Almaz-Antey is a competent expert in the case of the MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014, but due to its connection to the Russian authorities its credibility is questionable, Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Thursday.

On Thursday, The Hague District Court will announce the verdict in the case of the crash of the Malaysian Boeing MH17 in eastern Ukraine in 2014. The defendants in the case are Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, Pulatov, and Ukrainian citizen Igor Kharchenko.

"The court considers the Almaz-Antey concern to be a competent expert in the MH17 case, but its credibility comes into question since it is connected with the Russian authorities, who denied their involvement in the military conflict in eastern Ukraine," Steenhuis said.

The judge added that although Almaz-Antey cannot be considered an independent expert, its information about the case is still valuable.

The MH17 flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed near the city of Donetsk on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew members were killed.