Hague Court Confirms Indictment Against 2 Leaders of Kosovo Militia Veterans Association

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) A pre-trial judge at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague has confirmed an indictment filed against Hysni Gucati and Nasim Haradinaj, the leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) War Veterans' Organization, on witness intimidation charges.

"On 11 December 2020, a Pre-Trial Judge of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers confirmed the indictment filed on 30 October 2020 by the Specialist Prosecutor against Hysni Gucati ("Mr. Gucati") and Nasim Haradinaj ("Mr. Haradinaj") for offences against the administration of justice, namely obstruction of official persons in performing official duties, intimidation of witnesses, retaliation and violation of secrecy of proceedings," a press release published on Monday read.

According to prosecutors, Gucati and Haradinaj allegedly revealed information that was protected under law during public media appearances.

They also stand accused of identifying details of certain witnesses and making remarks against them.

The pair are expected to make their initial appearance in court later this week, after they were both detained with the support of the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo in September, according to the press release.

Nasim Haradinaj is the cousin of former KLA field commander and former Kosovo prime minister Ramush Haradinaj.

Ex-Kosovo President Hashim Thaci is currently facing war crimes charges at The Hague following his arrest in November. The charges relate to the murders, torture, and kidnapping of hundreds of people during the conflict in the region in the late 1990s.