UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hague Court Confirms Indictment Against 2 Leaders Of Kosovo Militia Veterans Association

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:20 AM

Hague Court Confirms Indictment Against 2 Leaders of Kosovo Militia Veterans Association

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) A pre-trial judge at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague has confirmed an indictment filed against Hysni Gucati and Nasim Haradinaj, the leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) War Veterans' Organization, on witness intimidation charges.

"On 11 December 2020, a Pre-Trial Judge of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers confirmed the indictment filed on 30 October 2020 by the Specialist Prosecutor against Hysni Gucati ("Mr. Gucati") and Nasim Haradinaj ("Mr. Haradinaj") for offences against the administration of justice, namely obstruction of official persons in performing official duties, intimidation of witnesses, retaliation and violation of secrecy of proceedings," a press release published on Monday read.

According to prosecutors, Gucati and Haradinaj allegedly revealed information that was protected under law during public media appearances.

They also stand accused of identifying details of certain witnesses and making remarks against them.

The pair are expected to make their initial appearance in court later this week, after they were both detained with the support of the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo in September, according to the press release.

Nasim Haradinaj is the cousin of former KLA field commander and former Kosovo prime minister Ramush Haradinaj.

Ex-Kosovo President Hashim Thaci is currently facing war crimes charges at The Hague following his arrest in November. The charges relate to the murders, torture, and kidnapping of hundreds of people during the conflict in the region in the late 1990s.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Kidnapping European Union The Hague September October November December 2020 Media Court

Recent Stories

UAE Football Association signs MoU with Israeli FA ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural ..

51 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

1 hour ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health applies Dynamx Coronary Bioadap ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.