Hague Court Finds 2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian Guilty of MH17 Plane Crash - Judge

SCHIPHOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The Hague District Court found Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko guilty of the MH17 plane crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014, and of killing 298 of its passengers, Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Thursday.

"The court found that Girkin, Dubinsky and Kharchenko are accomplices in the crime.

Thus, the court finds them guilty on two counts destroying the MH17 plane and killing 298 of its passengers," Steenhuis announced, adding that the court sentences the accused to life imprisonment.

The court found the accused Russian citizen Oleg Pulatov not guilty in the case of the MH17 crash, and rejected the prosecutor's office's demand to put him in prison.

The MH17 flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed near the city of Donetsk on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew members were killed.