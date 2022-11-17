UrduPoint.com

Hague Court Finds 2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian Guilty Of MH17 Plane Crash - Judge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Hague Court Finds 2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian Guilty of MH17 Plane Crash - Judge

The Hague District Court found Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko guilty of the MH17 plane crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014, and of killing 298 of its passengers, Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Thursday

SCHIPHOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The Hague District Court found Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko guilty of the MH17 plane crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014, and of killing 298 of its passengers, Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Thursday.

"The court found that Girkin, Dubinsky and Kharchenko are accomplices in the crime.

Thus, the court finds them guilty on two counts destroying the MH17 plane and killing 298 of its passengers," Steenhuis announced, adding that the court sentences the accused to life imprisonment.

The court found the accused Russian citizen Oleg Pulatov not guilty in the case of the MH17 crash, and rejected the prosecutor's office's demand to put him in prison.

The MH17 flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed near the city of Donetsk on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew members were killed.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kuala Lumpur The Hague Amsterdam Donetsk July All From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Russia sign road transport agreement

Pakistan, Russia sign road transport agreement

26 seconds ago
 British, Australian and Japanese prisoners freed i ..

British, Australian and Japanese prisoners freed in Myanmar junta amnesty

28 seconds ago
 NATO Expecting No Major Ukrainian Offensive Before ..

NATO Expecting No Major Ukrainian Offensive Before Spring - Deputy Chief

30 seconds ago
 Shah appointed Member Development Commission World ..

Shah appointed Member Development Commission World Baseball Softball Confederati ..

32 seconds ago
 Pakistan - Kazakhstan agrees to sign transit trade ..

Pakistan - Kazakhstan agrees to sign transit trade agreement: Ambassador Yerzhan ..

3 minutes ago
 No Traces of Second Fallen Missile Found on Polish ..

No Traces of Second Fallen Missile Found on Polish Territory - President

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.