UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hague Court Of Appeal Reinstates Curfew In Netherlands With Immediate Effect - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 10:20 AM

Hague Court of Appeal Reinstates Curfew in Netherlands With Immediate Effect - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The Hague court of appeal has overturned a district court's decision to lift the curfew in the Netherlands, NL Times reported.

The curfew will be in force at least until Friday, when full arguments in a lawsuit to lift the curfew are to be heard.

The Hague district court ruled on Tuesday to lift the coronavirus-linked curfew in the Netherlands. The measure, which was used in the country for the first time since World War II, provoked protests that turned violent.

The court explained that the curfew had been imposed based on the emergency law, which allowed the government to act without consultations with the parliament. The court found that the government had had the time to work with the parliament in this case, as the situation was not urgent enough. The court ruled that the curfew was a serious infringement upon human rights. The Dutch authorities then announced their intention to challenge the ruling.

Related Topics

Parliament The Hague Netherlands World War Government Court

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 February 2021

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development close ..

10 hours ago

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

11 hours ago

FNC approves three bills

11 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.