Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From Relatives Of MH17 Crash Victims - Judge
Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 02:54 PM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The District Court of The Hague has received 301 claims for compensation from the relatives of the MH17 plane crash victims, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Wednesday.
