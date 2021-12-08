Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From Relatives of MH17 Crash Victims - Judge

The District Court of The Hague has received 301 claims for compensation from the relatives of the MH17 plane crash victims, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The District Court of The Hague has received 301 claims for compensation from the relatives of the MH17 plane crash victims, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Wednesday.

