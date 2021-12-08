UrduPoint.com

Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From Relatives Of MH17 Crash Victims - Judge

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 02:54 PM

Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From Relatives of MH17 Crash Victims - Judge

The District Court of The Hague has received 301 claims for compensation from the relatives of the MH17 plane crash victims, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The District Court of The Hague has received 301 claims for compensation from the relatives of the MH17 plane crash victims, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Wednesday.

To date, the court has received 301 claims for compensation, Steenhuis said at a hearing, broadcast on the court's website.

Related Topics

Hearing The Hague From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunc ..

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunch with cat

41 minutes ago
 Massive gains for Agarwal, Patel in ICC Rankings

Massive gains for Agarwal, Patel in ICC Rankings

20 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 370 new COVID-19 cases, 171 death ..

Philippines logs 370 new COVID-19 cases, 171 deaths

20 minutes ago
 German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democrat ..

German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democratic Party as New Chancellor

24 minutes ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at 7,175

24 minutes ago
 Laos plans to reopen country to fully vaccinated t ..

Laos plans to reopen country to fully vaccinated tourists in 2022

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.