UrduPoint.com

Hague Court Rules That MH17 Plane Shot Down By Buk Air Defense System From Pervomaiskyi

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Hague Court Rules That MH17 Plane Shot Down by Buk Air Defense System From Pervomaiskyi

SCHIPHOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The Hague District Court ruled that the MH17 plane was shot down by a Buk air defense system launched from Pervomaiskyi, Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Thursday.

"We have established that the plane MH17 was shot down by a missile from the Buk air defense system launched from a field in the village of Pervomaiskyi," Steenhuis said.

The MH17 flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed near the city of Donetsk on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew members were killed. The interim conclusions presented by the Dutch-led JIT, which does not include Russia, suggested that the plane was downed by a Russian-made Buk missile originating with a military brigade stationed in the Russian city of Kursk.

Moscow said that the allegations of Russia's ties to the crash were groundless, adding that the investigation was biased and one-sided.

The trial regarding the MH17 crash began on March 9, 2020, in the Netherlands. Three Russian citizens, and one Ukrainian citizen are defendants in the case. The trial on the merits started on June 8, 2021.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Kuala Lumpur The Hague Amsterdam Kursk Donetsk Netherlands March June July 2020 All From Court

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

2 hours ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

2 hours ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

2 hours ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.