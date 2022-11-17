Hague Court Rules That MH17 Plane Shot Down by Buk Air Defense System From Pervomaiskyi

SCHIPHOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The Hague District Court ruled that the MH17 plane was shot down by a Buk air defense system launched from Pervomaiskyi, Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Thursday.

"We have established that the plane MH17 was shot down by a missile from the Buk air defense system launched from a field in the village of Pervomaiskyi," Steenhuis said.

The MH17 flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed near the city of Donetsk on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew members were killed. The interim conclusions presented by the Dutch-led JIT, which does not include Russia, suggested that the plane was downed by a Russian-made Buk missile originating with a military brigade stationed in the Russian city of Kursk.

Moscow said that the allegations of Russia's ties to the crash were groundless, adding that the investigation was biased and one-sided.

The trial regarding the MH17 crash began on March 9, 2020, in the Netherlands. Three Russian citizens, and one Ukrainian citizen are defendants in the case. The trial on the merits started on June 8, 2021.