Hague Court Rules The Netherlands' Protest-Causing COVID-19 Curfew Lawful

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 08:37 PM

The Hague Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic constituted an emergency sufficient enough to justify the Dutch government's ordering of a curfew without consulting parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The Hague Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic constituted an emergency sufficient enough to justify the Dutch government's ordering of a curfew without consulting parliament.

The ruling thus overrode the one by The Hague District Court on February 16, which ordered for an immediate lift of the curfew due to its illegitimacy. The district court deemed the curfew violating the freedom of movement and not justified by a valid emergency.

"The court ruled that there exist extraordinary circumstances that justify the introduction of a curfew.

The coronavirus pandemic is a sufficient reason for this," the ruling read.

This verdict might be appealed with the Supreme Court.

The Netherlands issued the 9 p.m. - 4.30 a.m. curfew on January 23, imposing a 95-euro ($115) fine for non-compliance. This triggered mass protests across the country, including in Amsterdam. Rallies in Amersfoort and 's-Hertogenbosch turned violent, while the demonstrations in Rotterdam and Harlem escalated into clashes with the police.

