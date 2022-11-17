UrduPoint.com

Hague Court Says Buk Air Defense System That Shot Down MH17 Originated From Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 07:40 PM

The Hague District Court ruled that the Buk air defense system, from which the Malaysian Boeing MH17 was shot down, was brought from Russia to Ukraine, and was taken back to Russia after the crash, Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Thursday

"The court claims that on the night of July 16-17, the DPR fighters brought the Buk air defense system from Russia. The need for such air defense has existed for quite a long time. After heavy fighting on July 16, 2014, during which the DPR suffered heavy losses and could not defend themselves from an air attack, this system was in great demand," Steenhuis said.

On the morning of July 17, the air defense system was brought to the site of the future launch from Donetsk, the judge said.

"After it became clear that this crash occurred due to the use of the Buk air defense system, it was quickly taken away back to Russia, in the hopes that an international scandal could be prevented in this way," Steenhuis said.

The MH17 flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed near the city of Donetsk on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew members were killed.

