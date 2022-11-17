UrduPoint.com

Hague Court Says Compensation To Relatives Of MH17 Crash Victims Totals $16.5 Mln

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 08:38 PM

The Hague District Court estimated the total amount of compensation to the relatives of the victims of the MH17 plane crash at more than 16 million euros ($16.5 million), Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Thursday

SCHIPHOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The Hague District Court estimated the total amount of compensation to the relatives of the victims of the MH17 plane crash at more than 16 million Euros ($16.5 million), Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Thursday.

"The court established that the full amount of the damage compensation is more than 16 million euros," Steenhuis said, adding that this amount included the application of the law on emotional damage.

The MH17 flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed near the city of Donetsk on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew members were killed.

Earlier in the day, the Hague District Court found Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko guilty of the MH17 plane crash, and of killing 298 of its passengers, and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

