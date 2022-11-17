UrduPoint.com

Hague Court Says Impossible to Establish Actions of Buk Air Defense System Crew

The Hague District Court ruled that it is impossible to establish the actions of the crew of the Buk air defense system, which shot down the Malaysian Boeing MH17, and it is also unclear who gave the command to launch the missile, Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Thursday

SCHIPHOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The Hague District Court ruled that it is impossible to establish the actions of the crew of the Buk air defense system, which shot down the Malaysian Boeing MH17, and it is also unclear who gave the command to launch the missile, Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Thursday.

On Thursday, The Hague District Court will announce the verdict in the case of the crash of the Malaysian Boeing MH17 in eastern Ukraine in 2014. The defendants in the case are Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, Pulatov, and Ukrainian citizen Igor Kharchenko.

"Based on the case materials, it is impossible to establish how the crew of the Buk air defense system acted when launching the missile on flight MH17, it is also unclear who gave specific instructions for launching the missile and why this happened.

Nevertheless, without these specific details, certain things can be determined regarding the use of the Buk air defense system," Steenhuis said.

The court also believes that all intercepted conversations among the defendants in the MH17 case are credible evidence. Despite the fact that the defendants were not a single group, they were connected to the use of the Buk air defense system, the judge said.

The MH17 flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed near the city of Donetsk on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew members were killed.

