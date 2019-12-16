UrduPoint.com
Hague Court Sets Appeal Date In Mladic Case For March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:28 PM

A UN criminal tribunal in The Hague said Monday it would hear appeals next March against the life sentence given to former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) A UN criminal tribunal in The Hague said Monday it would hear appeals next March against the life sentence given to former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic.

"The hearing of the appeals in the Mladic case has been scheduled for 17 and 18 March 2020," the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals tweeted.

The court convicted Mladic of war crimes in November 2017 that date back to the 1992-1995 armed conflict in the Balkans, including of a role in the Srebrenica massacre, which saw many Bosnian Muslims killed.

Both prosecutors and the general's lawyers have appealed the sentence. The prosecution claims it has found evidence of other crimes committed by Mladic, while his family says he suffered several micro strokes since his conviction and requires urgent medical care outside prison.

