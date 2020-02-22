UrduPoint.com
Hague Court's Ruling Takes Into Account Kiev's Attempt To Prove Right To Crimea - Moscow

Hague Court's Ruling Takes Into Account Kiev's Attempt to Prove Right to Crimea - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The decision by the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration takes into consideration that Ukraine's maritime lawsuit against Russia is an attempt to prove Kiev's nonexistent sovereignty over the Crimean Peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

In September 2016, Kiev filed a lawsuit against Moscow regarding the coastal state rights in the Black Sea, Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait. On Friday, the court confirmed its jurisdiction over the case, while also stating it will not look into Ukraine's claims regarding its rights in the Crimean coastal waters.

"The Russian Federation is satisfied [by the fact] that the adopted decision takes into account our key argument that there is an attempt to prove Ukraine's nonexistent sovereignty over Crimea behind this lawsuit," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the court's decisions regarding Russia's other objections will be analyzed and taken into consideration while preparing a memorandum due on August 20, 2021.

"The Russian Federation counts that during the next stage of the inquiry into the case, the court of arbitration will take the Russian position into full consideration and leave all Ukrainian demands unsatisfied as a result," the ministry concluded.

