Dutch police on Saturday arrested a suspect in the stabbing of three teenagers in a busy shopping street in The Hague, the city's police force said

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Dutch police on Saturday arrested a suspect in the stabbing of three teenagers in a busy shopping street in The Hague , the city's police force said.

"Following the stab incident in Grote Marktstraat, a 35-year-old man has just been arrested in the centre of The Hague. The man has no fixed place of residence," police said on Twitter.