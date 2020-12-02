Hague Police Detain Suspect After Stabbing Attack in City Center

The Hague police said on Wednesday they detained a suspect in a stabbing attack at a store in the city's central part

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The Hague police said on Wednesday they detained a suspect in a stabbing attack at a store in the city's central part.

The police received information about the attack in the city's shopping district at around noon.

When the police arrived, there was also a fire in the store, but it was quickly extinguished. The suspect managed to flee the scene.

"A forty-year-old man has been detained. His participation [in the attack] is being investigated," the police said in a press release.

According to latest data, three shop employees were injured. Motives of the attack have not been established yet.