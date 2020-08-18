UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hague Tribunal Qualifies Hariri's Murder As Terror Act Committed For Political Reasons

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Hague Tribunal Qualifies Hariri's Murder as Terror Act Committed for Political Reasons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The assassination of ex-Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri was an act of terrorism that pursued political, rather than personal motives, Judge David Re of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) said Tuesday.

The STL is to issue a verdict on the 2005 assassination of Hariri, the most prominent Sunni politician in Lebanon at the time.

"The attack was an act of terrorism that was designed to spread fear among the Lebanese population. It was committed for political and not personal reasons," Re said.

According to the judge, Hariri has been under surveillance in the months before the assassination, but the final decision on his murder appears to have been made in early March 2005.

Earlier in the day, Re said that there is no direct evidence of Hezbollah's involvement in the killing, noting that the movement might have had motives to have Hariri assassinated.

Hariri was killed by a suicide truck bomb in Beirut on February 14, 2005. The UN Security Council established the STL in 2007 to investigate the attack that killed Hariri and 22 others and injured 226 people.

Four suspects linked to Hezbollah have been tried in absentia as part of the trial. The Lebanese movement refused to cooperate with the investigation, claiming that the tribunal's goal is to denigrate Hezbollah and incite a sectarian strife in Lebanon. Hezbollah considers the STL to be "a tool of the United States and Israel."

Related Topics

Injured Murder Attack Prime Minister United Nations Israel Suicide Beirut David United States Lebanon February March

Recent Stories

Global FDI in developing countries set to plunge b ..

14 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change reinforces importance o ..

29 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Al Jalila Cultur ..

59 minutes ago

Board Summit to discuss pathways to gender-balance ..

1 hour ago

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,418

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.