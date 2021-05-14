UrduPoint.com
Haifa Deputy Mayor Says Thousands Of People Detained Across Israel

Fri 14th May 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The deputy mayor of the Israeli city Haifa, Shahira Shalabi, told Sputnik on Friday that there were thousands of people detained all over Israel in connection with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Arrests are being carried out on a daily basis, but I do not have exact numbers. However there are thousands of people detained across the country, while lawyers and NGOs are defending them and facilitating their release," Shalabi said.

The confrontation on the border between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip escalated earlier this week.

About 1,800 rockets have since been fired from the Palestinian enclave toward Israel, which responded with airstrikes. Over 130 Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed in the conflict.

The violence was sparked by days of clashes in East Jerusalem and an Israeli court's decision to side with Jewish settlers requesting the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the disputed city.

