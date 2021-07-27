Strong hail has damaged the roofs of 40 houses in the Rossach commune in Upper Austria, Austrian media reported on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Strong hail has damaged the roofs of 40 houses in the Rossach commune in Upper Austria, Austrian media reported on Tuesday.

The Puls24 broadcaster said that the hail, which occurred on Monday evening, was short but strong.

The balls of ice reportedly reached two inches in diameter.

According to firefighters, as cited in the report, they made some 560 outings to remove fallen trees from the streets and pump water from basements. Rossach's historical center was damaged by the disaster the most, they said. Several people needed help getting out of their cars.