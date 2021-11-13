UrduPoint.com

Hail In Southern Egypt Destroys 5 Houses - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 02:23 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Heavy rain and hail, which is a rare occurence in the area, destroyed five houses in Aswan, South Egypt, Egyptian media reported.

Downpours and hail began in Aswan late on Friday, with thunder heard throughout the city. Hail fell for 20 minutes, the tv channel Sada el-Balad reported.

Local authorities stopped traffic on the Nile river, closed highways, and advised all citizens to stay at home.

A sandstorm also contributed to poor visibility.

The weather service warned that similar weather conditions are expected in the neighboring provinces of Luxor and the Red Sea. Satellite images showed thunderclouds accompanied by hurricane winds over the resorts of Safaga and Hurghada.

More Stories From World

