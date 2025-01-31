Hail Region Governor Launches Hail Toyota International Rally
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Hail, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Hail Region, Hail Region Development Authority Chairman, and Hail Toyota International Rally 2025 supreme organizing committee chairman, officially launched the start of the rally on Friday. During the opening ceremony, Saudi automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) vice president Feher Alshareif delivered a speech highlighting the generous support from the Kingdom's leadership in promoting sports and solidifying Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for motorsports. He said that the Hail Toyota International Rally, now in its 20th edition, is a significant milestone in the world of rallying, featuring four major championships: the World Baja Championship, the middle East Baja Championship, the Asia Motorcycle Championship, and the Saudi Toyota Championship.
He emphasized that since its launch in February 2006, the rally has become one of the premier motorsports events in the region, attracting elite drivers from around the world and experiencing substantial growth in recent years. Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad honored the rally’s government partners, including the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), before officially announcing the start of the 20th edition of the Hail Toyota International Rally 2025.
As part of his visit, the governor of Hail toured the Hail Toyota International Rally 2025 Security Operations Center and the Al-Maghwa Security Point.
