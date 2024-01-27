Hail Toyota International Rally 2024 committee holds Workshop

HAIL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The organizing committee for the Hail Toyota International Rally 2024 conducted a workshop yesterday for all parties involved in the rally's accompanying activities in Hail. During the workshop, the Executive Director of Hail Toyota International Rally 202, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Saif, urged representatives from public and private agencies, non-profit sectors, and bodies to invest the event economically and highlight Hail's culture and heritage in a manner that reflects the region's people.

The heads of the entities that attended the workshop affirmed their commitment to implementing the standards required for hosting the rally, organizing the accompanying events, and ensuring that the security, health, economic, logistical, and cultural sectors are ready to provide visitors and guests with an outstanding experience during the activities.

The heads of the organizing committees also discussed various topics before the start of the activities on Monday, February 5th, accompanying the rally.