Hainan Free Trade Port Development In Full Swing: Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Hainan, China's southern island province, is ramping up efforts to develop itself into a free trade port (FTP), securing progress in high-level opening up, provincial governor Liu Xiaoming said Thursday.
Hainan has become a magnet for investment, attracting a surge in foreign capital, Liu told a news conference.
Since 2018, the number of newly established foreign-funded enterprises in Hainan has grown at an annual rate of 65 percent, reaching a total of 6,543, signaling a strong vote of confidence from international investors.
In addition to the corporate boom, the province has seen significant growth in duty-free shopping. In 2023, the number of shoppers and the total value of transactions climbed by 59.9 percent and 25.4 percent, respectively, year on year, highlighting the region's burgeoning appeal as a consumer haven.
The governor said Hainan is at the forefront of implementing high-standard economic and trade rules, steadily expanding its institutional openness.
