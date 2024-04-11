Open Menu

Hainan Free Trade Port Development In Full Swing: Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Hainan free trade port development in full swing: governor

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Hainan, China's southern island province, is ramping up efforts to develop itself into a free trade port (FTP), securing progress in high-level opening up, provincial governor Liu Xiaoming said Thursday.

Hainan has become a magnet for investment, attracting a surge in foreign capital, Liu told a news conference.

Since 2018, the number of newly established foreign-funded enterprises in Hainan has grown at an annual rate of 65 percent, reaching a total of 6,543, signaling a strong vote of confidence from international investors.

In addition to the corporate boom, the province has seen significant growth in duty-free shopping. In 2023, the number of shoppers and the total value of transactions climbed by 59.9 percent and 25.4 percent, respectively, year on year, highlighting the region's burgeoning appeal as a consumer haven.

The governor said Hainan is at the forefront of implementing high-standard economic and trade rules, steadily expanding its institutional openness.

Related Topics

Governor China Vote Progress 2018 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

5 hours ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

19 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

1 day ago
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

2 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

2 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

2 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

2 days ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

2 days ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

2 days ago

More Stories From World