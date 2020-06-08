Hainan Free Trade Port Will Not Harm Hong Kong, Regions to Reinforce Each Other - Beijing

The creation of an international free trade port on the Chinese island of Hainan will not harm Hong Kong, the country's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday, noting that the two regions will complement each other

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The creation of an international free trade port on the Chinese island of Hainan will not harm Hong Kong, the country's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday, noting that the two regions will complement each other.

Last week, Chinese authorities unveiled a master plan to establish Hainan's free trade port by 2025. The idea of creating such a zone was first announced by President Xi Jinping in 2018. Now, the plan has triggered a speculation that Hainan would replace Hong Kong as a major free trade hub amid Washington's threats to revoke the city's favored trade status with the US in light of the security legislation that the central government is set to enact in the region.

"The positionings of the Hainan free trade port and Hong Kong are different. Their priority development sectors are also different, and it should be said that complementarity is higher than competition, and [the free trade port of Hainan] will not affect Hong Kong," the NDRC deputy head, Lin Nianxiu, said at a press conference.

While creating the free trade port of Hainan, the authorities will continue developing the Big Bay Area, which includes Guangdong province, Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, according to the official.

"We intend to actively develop pragmatic and effective cooperation, guarantee the long-term stability and prosperity of Hong Kong, and ensure the sustainability of the 'one country, two systems' policy," Lin added.

The official reiterated Hong Kong's importance as an "international financial, shipping and trade center," and "one of the world's freest economies and one of the most competitive regions" of China.

Hainan has own special features, he went on, such as natural resources and unique geographic location. It would focus on free trade, favorable conditions for investment, tourism and high tech sector, Lin explained.